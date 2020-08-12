Niagara County reports 219 new cases of COVID-19

Latest COVID-19 information provided by the Health Department also includes the death of a 56-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Niagara County despite the fact that only part of the county, the city of North Tonawanda, is considered a Yellow Micro-Cluster zone by New York State.

The latest data provided by the Niagara County Health Department shows 219 new positive cases as of December 8. The department also reports the death of a 56-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 112.

There are currently 1,573 active positive cases in the county, with 1,549 of people isolating at home and 24 in the hospital.

In total, 5,226 positives have been recorded during the pandemic in Niagara County, including the current active cases, the 3,541 people who have recovered, and the people who have died.