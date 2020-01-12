Niagara County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

The county has now recorded 4,176 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began in the spring.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The positive cases of COVID-19 for Niagara County continue to grow.

The Niagara County Health Department's report for Tuesday, December 1 reports 200 new positive cases of the coronavirus. The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the spring now stands at 4,176.

Niagara County DOH says there are currently 1,065 active cases throughout the county, 1,035 are isolating at home, 30 people who are currently in the hospital.

So far, 3,003 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and sadly, 108 Niagara County residents have died.