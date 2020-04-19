NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County announced Sunday afternoon that two more county residents have died from the coronavirus.

The two latest deaths were a 73-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, both with underlying medical conditions.

Niagara County has had 15 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

Since Friday, the county has had 21 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the county total to 274. The county has tested 1,290 people.

