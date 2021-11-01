Niagara County reports 12 more COVID-19 related deaths

According to the county health department, 360 new positive cases were identified in Niagara County since Friday morning.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health reported Monday that 12 county residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported deaths in the county to 159.

The county did not provide any additional details about their ages or whether or not they had underlying health conditions.

According to the county health department, 360 new positive cases were identified in Niagara County since Friday morning. To date, there have been a total of 10,448 positive tests in the county.

There are currently 2,135 active cases, with 2,110 isolating at home and 25 in the hospital. The county says 8,154 people have recovered thus far.

As of Monday, 243,788 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Niagara County since the pandemic began.