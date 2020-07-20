Niagara County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases based on testing numbers compiled through Friday morning.
Those numbers bring to a total of 1,384 positive cases for the county. 38 of those cases are active with 37 isolating at home and one person in the hospital. So far, 1,250 residents have recovered from the virus and 96 have died.
The Niagara County map that breaks down positive cases by town, village or city can be found here.
Niagara County will provide the latest updates on COVID-19 Monday at 2 PM streamed here.