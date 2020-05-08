Niagara County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic, Niagara County has reported 1,468 positive cases.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Eleven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara County for Wednesday, August 5, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

Since the start of the pandemic, Niagara County has reported 1,468 positive cases. At this time 98 people have died from COVID-19 and 1,322 people have recovered.

There are currently 48 active cases in Niagara County. The Niagara County Department of Health says of the current active cases, 44 people are isolating at home, while four people are in the hospital.

The health department says as of Wednesday, 81 people are in quarantine. These individuals are not showing symptoms, but may have been exposed to the virus. Thus far, 1,460 people have completed quarantine in Niagara County.