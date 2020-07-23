Niagara County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

The county has tested over 46,000 people thus far, and of the 1,406 positive cases to date, 96 people have died.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Thursday, The Niagara County Department of Health provided updated statistics on the coronavirus pandemic in the county, showing that 11 new positive cases have been identified.

Thus far, 46,644 people have been tested in Niagara County, with 1,406 people testing positive to date.

This includes the 46 active cases, of which 43 are recovering at home and three are in the hospital, as well as the 1264 people who have already recovered from the virus.

Out of the 1,406 people who have tested positive, 96 people have died.





Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk