Niagara County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Thursday, The Niagara County Department of Health provided updated statistics on the coronavirus pandemic in the county, showing that 11 new positive cases have been identified.
Thus far, 46,644 people have been tested in Niagara County, with 1,406 people testing positive to date.
This includes the 46 active cases, of which 43 are recovering at home and three are in the hospital, as well as the 1264 people who have already recovered from the virus.
Out of the 1,406 people who have tested positive, 96 people have died.
