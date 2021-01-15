Niagara County reports 10 COVID-19 related deaths; 187 new cases

There are currently 2,389 active cases, with 2,346 isolating at home and 43 in the hospital.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths and 187 new cases since Thursday.

Nearly 8,800 have recovered since the pandemic began.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.