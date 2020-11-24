Niagara County reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

A 62 year-old female with underlying health conditions and a 76 year-old male with underlying health conditions have died.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health announced the death of two residents of COVID-19 related illness.



A 62 year-old female with underlying health conditions and a 76 year-old male with underlying health conditions have died. That brings the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 105 in the county.

The county also reported 90 new positive cases. There are now a total of 676 active cases; 659 are isolating at home and 17 are in the hospital.

So far, 2,613 have recovered.

The Niagara County Department of Health unveiled a new map earlier this month to show where the highest number of active positive cases are in the county.

The 'heat map' shows the majority of the active cases are in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, Wheatfield and North Tonawanda.

Parts of Niagara County are currently in a Yellow Zone.

