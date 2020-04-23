NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services says it has obtained a supply of cloth face coverings that will be available to essential businesses for free.

The NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services gave the masks to the county.

“We need essential businesses to be functioning and to do that we need to be sure their employees have protection from COVID-19,” said Godfrey, Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee. “Our Emergency Services team, led by Director Jon Schultz, just received the face coverings and are ready to distribute them at no cost.”

Any business deemed essential will be able to get coverings, including:

Grocery stores, including food and beverage stores

Convenience stores/Pharmacy

Gas stations

Post offices

Child care programs and services

Government owned businesses

Laundry & Fabric cleaning services

Food banks

Auto repair

Financial Institutions

“As a small business owner, I appreciate what many are going through trying to keep their operations running and more importantly, keeping their employees safe,” said Gooch, Chairman of the Community Services Committee. “And so many of these employees, like childcare workers, are on the frontlines in providing invaluable services to the community during this pandemic. We need to support them however we can.”

All essential business owners interested should email Niagara County Emergency Services at karen.thompson@niagaracounty.com . Niagara County also mentioned that supplies are limited.

