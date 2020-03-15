LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Officials in Niagara County have scheduled a news conference Sunday afternoon to give an update on the county's response to the coronavirus.

Niagara County Legislative Chair Becky Wydysh will be joined by Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton, and Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz.

Superintendents from Niagara County schools districts will also be at the news conference.

Officials will give the update at 2 p.m. at the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Building in Lockport.

Channel 2 will carry the news conference live on air and online at wgrz.com.

