Niagara County, Niagara Falls focus on COVID crowd limits

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One of the major COVID concerns about this Independence Day weekend is large gatherings.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order, they are required to be kept to 50 people or less. But in the days leading up to the 4th, police in Niagara County say they have already dealt with some groups breaking that rule, and those agencies in are promising to keep enforcing that limit.

Police in Niagara County say they do not have any particular details going out this weekend to enforce the executive order on crowd size. But if they come across any violators, they are ready to law down the law.

That is because the city and county law enforcement, such as the Sheriff and District Attorney, worked out an agreement to make sure cases can be effectively cited and prosecuted if need be.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says it is really more of a deterrent effect to inform and warn rather than outright punish.

"By alerting folks to the fact that we are going to be vigilant with regard to the directives under the executive order, that we just hope that they'll take the time to think about what they're doing. Do it responsibly, but enjoy themselves," Restaino said.

This effort stems from what Niagara Falls Police say were some recent large parties held by a homeowner in the vicinity of Falls and 14th Streets. And Police Superintendent Thomas Licata says there was the potential for more such activity.

"Our understanding is the parties were quite large, way over the limit," Licata said. "We knew he had one a couple of weeks ago and then he was made aware that he wasn't allowed to have them, and then he still had one. And so we also got information that he maybe possibly planned something for the Fourth of July."

Licata says they have received some tips from the Governor's COVID Violation hotline or anonymously over the phone. They have also been checking social media to see if anyone has party plans that may exceed the limit.

That one repeat violator was cited and is scheduled to appear in court in August. There could be expensive potential penalties, according to Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek.

"If people do not disperse and listen it can progress you know quickly," Wojtaszek said. "We will then issue a public health law citation that can start with a maximum fine of up to $2,000. It progresses up from there to $5,000 for a second citation. A third citation up to $10,000."

Mayor Restaino says they have also been in touch with the New York State Liquor Authority as they keep an eye on bars and restaurants in the city but so far all seem in compliance.