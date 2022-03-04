Niagara County has thousands of COVID-19 testing kits available for not-for-profits, businesses

Niagara County is providing testing kits to businesses and not-for-profits after other municipalities have seen a decline in demand at distribution events.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County is making COVID-19 testing kits available to businesses and not-for-profits in the county.

Legislator Rick Abbott announced on Friday that the county received tens of thousands of testing kits from the state.

“I delivered tests kits to People Inc. and FeedMore WNY a few weeks ago at their request and I know there are other organizations that, perhaps given what they do, feel testing can help them continue operating safely,” Abbott said. “So, when we received this latest batch, I suggested we make them available to any not-for-profit or business in Niagara County.”

Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said the county received more than 50,000 test kits after the demand from the public had declined as COVID-19 cases dropped.

“We have heard from municipalities that were hosting kit giveaway events that the demand just isn’t there so when Legislator Abbott suggested offering them to not-for-profits and businesses, I was on board,” Schultz said. “We are at a stage where we are encouraging people to mitigate their own COVID risk, so for organizations and businesses that may serve high-risk groups like the immunocompromised or the elderly, testing may still be important.”