Niagara County hosting free mask giveaway for children this week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Kids in Niagara County who still need a mask before school gets underway can get one for free this week.
The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services has scheduled three drive-thru giveaways for this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. At the same time, they are also releasing a video that will show kids how they can tie-dye their masks.
The giveaways will be held at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility located at 5574 Niagara Street Extension in Lockport.
The schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, September 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, September 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“With school beginning, we want to continue to remind children of the importance of wearing masks and also try to make it fun with the video on how they can tie-dye their masks,” said Niagara County Legislature Chairperson Becky Wydysh. “We always have had a strong response to our mask giveaways and this will be the first one targeted toward children as we will giveaway white masks with beads to do the tie-dying.”