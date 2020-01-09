Niagara County hosting free mask giveaway for children this week

The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will also be releasing a video on how kids can tie-dye their masks.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Kids in Niagara County who still need a mask before school gets underway can get one for free this week.

The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services has scheduled three drive-thru giveaways for this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. At the same time, they are also releasing a video that will show kids how they can tie-dye their masks.

The giveaways will be held at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility located at 5574 Niagara Street Extension in Lockport.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.