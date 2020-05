The pickup station will also be running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — As more businesses open up in each phase of the New York State plan, employers will need to provide masks for any workers who do not have one.

And to help out, Niagara County opened a drive-through mask pickup station for business owners.

It was open all day Thursday at the Niagara County department of emergency services public safety training facility in Lockport.