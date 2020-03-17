NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department announced its first positive case of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, Tuesday evening.

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said in a statement that "all of our protocols are now underway."

Stapleton says the county will have a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to answer questions.

This is a developing story. 2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

