NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Director of Public Health Dan Stapleton says that there are five new positive cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County as of Thursday.

Stapleton made the announcement on LCTV during an update to the public. This brings the total number of positive cases in Niagara County to 19, with 16 people in isolation and 3 people who have recovered.

The five latest cases include:

73-year-old man from Newfane, who is hospitalized

66-year-old man from the City of Lockport, who is hospitalized

37-year-old woman from Wheatfield, who is in home isolation

50-year-old man from the Town of Lockport, who is hospitalized

42-year-old woman from North Tonawanda who has been in isolation at home. The test results finally confirmed COVID-19, but she has since recovered and is out of isolation.

Niagara County currently has 46 people in quarantine, and 53 people who have completed quarantine.

The county also received two negative test results today and is waiting on two more test results now.

Niagara County has a virtual "heat map" of where the virus is, that will be updated daily. You can view it here.

RELATED: State Police Bomb Disposal Unit investigates Niagara Falls home following Thruway incident

RELATED: Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Wyoming County

RELATED: VERIFY: Can someone walk into a hospital to get tested for coronavirus?