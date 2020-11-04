NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County says that an additional 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday, when they released their last report.

Currently, there are 194 positive cases of coronavirus in the county. Niagara County has tested 788 people so far.

At this time, four people have died in Niagara County as a result of COVID-19.

Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh will update the public on COVID-19 today at 2 p.m. on LCTV.

