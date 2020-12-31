Niagara County has 2,000 active cases of COVID-19

255 additional people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Niagara County officials said on Thursday, bringing active cases to 2,000.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Another Niagara County resident has died from COVID-19, and 255 additional people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Niagara County officials said Thursday.

This brings the county's total number of active cases, meaning the known number of people who currently have the virus, to 2,000.

Of those 2,000 people, 1,964 isolating at home, and 36 Niagara County residents are in hospitals.

So far, 6,404 people have recovered from the virus in the county, and 137 residents have died from the virus. With the recoveries, deaths, and current active cases, there have been 8,541 positive cases to date in the county.

So far, 220,014 tests have been conducted on Niagara County residents.