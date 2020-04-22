NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Legislature announced Wednesday afternoon that it passed another extension of the county tax deadline.

The new deadline for payment of county taxes without interest and penalties is May 31. This is the second extension the Niagara County Legislature has passed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We fully understand that many residents are under financial pressure, some are still waiting for unemployment checks, and that money from the federal stimulus legislation is just starting to flow,” legislator Rich Andres said. “So what we are trying to do is create breathing room so people can figure out there finances over the next month without worrying about incurring additional costs on their unpaid county tax bill.”

Andres says this resolution essentially freezes the amount that people owed on March 31 and extends the deadline until May 31. However, in the City of Niagara Falls, the amount is frozen as of April 15 and is also extended to May 31.

“Many of the decisions on financial relief from COVID-19 come from Albany and Washington, but there are steps local governments can take and Niagara County wants to lead in this regard,” Andres said.

“This is the second extension of this deadline, and we will again re-evaluate next month. We are also looking at other ways to help residents and businesses since tax postponement cannot go on indefinitely.”

