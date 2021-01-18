Niagara Falls DMV office to close for one week due to COVID-19

County Clerk says cases have forced the isolation or quarantine of several staff members at that location.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls DMV location will be closed until Monday, January 25 due to cases of COVID-19.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski says those cases have forced the isolation or quarantine of several staff members.

"I apologize to the public for this inconvenience, but as we have seen throughout this pandemic, the COVID-19 virus can wreak havoc in a moment's notice," said Jastrzemski. "We are currently working closely with the Niagara County Health Department to make sure we follow all protocols and are comfortable we will be able to open up next Monday."

If you have an appointment before then at that location, Jastrzemski says you can still keep that slot at either the DMV's North Tonawanda or Lockport offices.