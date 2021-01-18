Niagara Falls DMV office to close for one week due to COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls DMV location will be closed until Monday, January 25 due to cases of COVID-19.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski says those cases have forced the isolation or quarantine of several staff members.
"I apologize to the public for this inconvenience, but as we have seen throughout this pandemic, the COVID-19 virus can wreak havoc in a moment's notice," said Jastrzemski. "We are currently working closely with the Niagara County Health Department to make sure we follow all protocols and are comfortable we will be able to open up next Monday."
If you have an appointment before then at that location, Jastrzemski says you can still keep that slot at either the DMV's North Tonawanda or Lockport offices.
"We have redeployed staff to help ensure that anyone who booked an appointment in Niagara Falls can show up at the same time to either Lockport or North Tonawanda and we can handle their transaction. They do not need to call us or do anything else, just show up at either office at their scheduled time," said Jastrzemski.