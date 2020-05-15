LOCKPORT, N.Y. — DMV offices around the state remain closed for face-to-face interactions until at least June 6.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said his office has been getting calls wondering if it would be reopening on May 15 when Governor Cuomo's New York 'on pause' order was set to expire. However, on Friday, Cuomo extended that order until May 28 for certain regions of the state, including the WNY region.

Jastrzemski reminds drivers that while all testing must be done face-to-face, registrations, license renewals and inspections deadlines have all been extended until further notice.

“We are optimistic we are getting closer to be able to return to some measure of regular operations,” Jastrzemski said. “We are already working on logistics of how we can reopen and still maintain proper social distance to protect the public and our staff.”

RELATED: Erie County no longer tracking coronavirus recoveries

RELATED: Why is Western New York not ready to reopen on Friday?

RELATED: WNY region takes a step back in meeting criteria for reopening