Niagara County DMV doubling number of appointments available

The move comes in response to the November 3 deadline to renew previously expired documents considered valid due to COVID-19.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — If you've got an expired license, registration or non-driver ID that you haven't renewed yet due to the pandemic, time is running out to get it done.

Up until now, expiration dates have been disregarded due to COVID-19, but the state announced earlier this month a deadline of November 3 is now in place.

“This was a little bit unexpected, as all indications had pointed to expired documents being good into December, and the state could still extend it again,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “However, we want to take steps now to meet the public demand and so we are doubling the number of appointments available at our DMV offices.”

He says the change should lead to an additional 4000 appointments a month.

Jastrzemski said that DMVs were planning for 20-30 minutes between appointments, but that now will be reduced to 10-15 minutes. He admits backups are most likely inevitable, but that offices have protocols in place to maintain appropriate social distancing.

“The more complicated transactions that take longer, like dealer work, putting cars, trailers and motorcycles back on the road, purchase of cars out of state and so on tend to decline after summer,” said Jastrzemski. “The standard stuff, like license and registration renewals, can be done pretty quickly, especially if people have their paperwork in order before arriving. So I think any backup at our office should be minimal and manageable.”

The Clerk also reminded residents that transactions like registration renewals or turning in plates can be done using the drop boxes located at every DMV location.