Niagara County Department of Health announces summer COVID-19 vaccine clinics

NCDOH will be working with community partners to offer the vaccines for free.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) will be conducting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week. NCDOH is working with community partners for the events this summer.

“As our large-scale and school based vaccination clinics have ended, we are expanding our schedule to include evenings and weekends,” said NCDOH public health director, Daniel J. Stapleton. “We are shifting our focus to family-friendly events that Niagara County residents may already be attending,” he added.

The first event is taking place July 23 at the Niagara Power vs. Elmira baseball game at Sal Maglie Stadium in Hyde Park. Shots will be administered from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second clinic will take place at Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market in North Tonawanda on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is recommended for both events, but walk-ins will be accepted. Each dose at the events has a different registration link:

July 23 Pfizer First Dose (12+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3wIqtFH

July 23 Johnson & Johnson (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3kkZayO

July 24 Moderna First Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3xSbNoE

July 24 Johnson & Johnson (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3r7P8T1

Anyone receiving Moderna and Pfizer, which requires two doses, will be scheduled for the second dose when they get the first dose.