Niagara County COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 90 new positives

More than 400 residents are isolating at home and 15 are in the hospital.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in Niagara County.

The Niagara County Department of Health says there are 90 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday morning. They currently have 420 active cases.

More than 400 are isolating at home and 15 are in the hospital.

Since the pandemic began earlier this year, Niagara County has registered 2,631 COVID-19 positive cases. 2,108 have recovered. 103 residents have died as a result of a COVID-19 related illness.

“The numbers are definitely not going in the direction we want," said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said on Tuesday. "We are working with schools and the state to try and make sure we can adjust to these numbers as quickly as possible.”

Stapleton said Niagara County is in need of more testing supplies and hopes the New York State Department of Health can help fill that need.

“We continue to ask for testing supplies, testing kits, rapid testing machines, we are getting some, but not anywhere near what we have been requesting,” he said.

To help combat the spread of COVID, Niagara County will hold a free mask and hand sanitizer giveaway that will take place at multiple locations across the county next week.

Monday, November 16

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Barker Fire Department, 1660 Quaker Road, Barker

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main Street, Middleport





Tuesday, November 17

9 a.m. to 11a.m. - Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, North Tonawanda

1p.m. to 3 p.m. - Ransomville Fire Department, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville





Thursday, November 19

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main Street, Newfane

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Public Safety Training facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport