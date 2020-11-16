Niagara County COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The county reported 158 new COVID-19 positive cases for Friday, November 13 - Sunday, November 15.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of health released the latest COVID-19 update with information from weekend cases.

The county reported 158 new COVID-19 positive cases for Friday, November 13 - Sunday, November 15. There are currently 560 active cased. 543 residents are isolating at home and 17 are in the hospital.

School officials in North Tonawanda have closed the middle school on Monday, November 16 due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests that came back over the weekend, according to the district.

This weekend's positive cases brings the total count to 2,863 for Niagara County. 2,200 have recovered and 103 have died of a COVID-19 related illness.

The Niagara County Department of Health has unveiled a new map on Friday to show where the highest number of active positive cases are in the county.

The 'heat map' shows the majority of the active cases are in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, and North Tonawanda.

