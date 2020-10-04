LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A civilian employee of the Niagara County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

This is the second employee who has tested positive.

The employee was identified through the health screening process which is required before any employee is authorized to enter the facility.

The employee, who works in the same area of the facility daily, was not allowed to enter the facility and was advised to contact a health care provider for further guidance. The employee's work area was completely cleaned and disinfected. The employee has limited contact with other employees and inmates.

All correction officers and staff who are unable to maintain proper social distances because of the nature of their work must wear surgical masks.

RELATED: Niagara County overdose cases climb during coronavirus pandemic