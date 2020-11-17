Niagara County continues to see new positive COVID-19 cases

The Niagara County Department of Health says 55 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County has added more positive COVID-19 cases to their tally.

The Niagara County Department of Health says 55 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 2,918 cases since the pandemic started.

There are currently 517 active cases, 499 isolating at home and 18 are in the hospital. One hundred and three people have died of COVID-19 related illness since the spring.

Nearly 2,300 have recovered.