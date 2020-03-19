LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County announced they have three more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brings their total to four in the county.

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said all three individuals live in in western Niagara County, which includes Niagara Falls and the towns of Niagara, Lewiston and Porter.

Niagara County is listing location by regions of the county, so as not to give identifying information of the patient.

No other details have been released at this time.

The first confirmed case in Niagara County is a 42 year-old female with a compromised immune system. She is currently hospitalized and isolated. County officials have traced her movements since she came in contact with the virus and say they don't believe she had any other community contact.

