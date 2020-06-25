Niagara County Community College will offer sports in the fall

The Thunderwolves are back, along other National Junior College Athletic Association teams, for the fall.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Thunderwolves will be back in action this fall at Niagara County Community College, as the the college brings back intercollegiate athletics during the pandemic.

NCCC announced on Thursday that sports will reopen in accordance with the National Junior College Athletic Association's Path for 2020-21 Sports.

"We are looking forward to a return to play that offers a competitive and positive experience for our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Amanda Haseley said.

The college will allow fall championship sports to begin practice on August 1.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority, so we will continue to follow all national, state and local guidelines in regards to the ongoing Covid-19 situation," Haseley added.

Sports at NCCC include baseball, co-ed golf, men's basketball, men's soccer, softball, women's basketball, women's soccer, women's volleyball and wrestling. Ice hockey is offered as a male club sport.