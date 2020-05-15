LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department announced Friday its rabies clinic set for June 6 will not take place due to health concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The department wants to remind pet owners the importance of keeping their pet's vaccinations up-to-date and that the rabies vaccination is mandated by state law. If your pet is due for a rabies vaccination, you're encouraged to contact your veterinarian.

The county's next rabies clinic is scheduled for July 11, 2020 from 9am – 11am at the Town of Wilson Highway Garage at 3356 Wilson-Cambria Road, Town of Wilson.

For more information about rabies and the New York State requirements regarding the virus click here.

RELATED: Fireworks at Gratwick and Niawanda Parks cancelled

RELATED: NFTA temporarily dropping some bus routes in response to declining ridership