Niagara County approves funding to hire people to administer COVID-19 vaccine

The Niagara County Legislature set aside $101,458 from its contingency fund to fill part-time positions when the vaccine becomes available to the public.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lawmakers in Niagara County want to make sure they are prepared when COVID-19 vaccines become available to the public.

Tuesday night, the Niagara County Legislature approved $101,458 from its contingency fund to create and fill part-time positions to help administer the vaccine.

The money will allow the county to hire three part time/per diem firefighter EMTs and 10 part time/per diem paramedic positions.

“The Niagara County Departments of Health and Emergency Services have an excellent plan in place to deliver the vaccine and will utilize firefighter EMTs and paramedics from Niagara County to assist existing staff in these operations,” said Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, who is a member of WNY Vaccination Hub. “These funds allow us to hire those individuals.”

Legislator Dave Godfrey, Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee, pointed out the expenditure represents half of the county’s entire contingency fund for 2021.

“We were optimistic that since New York State has been dictating so much of the vaccination process that they would provide funding to help implement the plan but thus far, we have no indication that such funding is going to happen,” Godfrey said.

“So while it’s a little disconcerting spending half your contingency one week into the year, the fact is there is no better use of county dollars than getting people vaccinated. I will add that as a community, we are very fortunate to have so many trained firefighter EMTs and paramedics who are willing to step into these part-time positions.”