LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County is the latest to have to make some tough budget decisions in the wake of the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

The county announced Tuesday it has reached agreement with CSEA, the union that represents its approximately 800 workers, to begin voluntary, temporary layoffs starting at the close of business this Friday, May 8. The layoffs will continue until July 31.

“In this agreement, CSEA members who take the voluntary layoff will maintain continued seniority for all purposes, leave accruals, and healthcare benefits for the duration of this voluntary temporary layoff", said County Manager Rick Updegrove. " In return, CSEA waived various contractual provisions which allowed the county to expedite the temporary workforce reduction."

Employees will be selected for the layoffs based on job duties. Updegrove says this is just the first step in a continuing process to reduce costs and balance the budget while still delivering necessary services to county residents.