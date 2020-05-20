NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. —

On Wednesday the Niagara County Health Department's coronavirus tracking map reported five new COVID-19 related deaths since Monday bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 57.

The five people who died are a 71-year-old female, a 75-year-old female, an 89-year-old female, a 70-year-old male and a 75-year-old male. All had underlying health conditions.

The map also showed that there are 22 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 918.

The map also shows that there are 293 active cases. A total of 568 residents have recovered from coronavirus in the county.

Officials said there are 277 people isolating at home, while 16 are hospitalized.The health department said they have conducted 7,645 tests as of Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Anyone in Niagara County who is looking to get tested for COVID-19 at Niagara Community College must call the New York State hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Drive-thru testing is by appointment only.

Per Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order, hospitals in Niagara County can resume elective surgeries. This includes Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, and Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk