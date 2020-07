The county now has 33 active cases, 29 of them isolating at home, four in the hospital.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health says that four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county.

The county now has 33 active cases, with 29 of those people isolating at home, and four in the hospital.

There have been 1429 cases of COVID-19 identified in Niagara County throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 1298 people have recovered and 98 people have died from the virus.