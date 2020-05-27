Niagara County announces 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 16 new cases

These are the first reported deaths in the county this week.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday the Niagara County Health Department's coronavirus tracking map reported four new COVID-19 related deaths, the total in the county now stands at 63.

The four people who died were a 75-year-old female, a 94-year-old female, a 66-year-old female and a 89-year-old male. All of them had underlying health conditions, according to Niagara County.

The map also showed that there are 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1020.

It also shows that there are 301 active cases and that 656 residents have recovered from coronavirus in the county.

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh will be giving a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 2 p.m. It can be seen by clicking here.

Anyone in Niagara County who is looking to get tested for COVID-19 at Niagara Community College must call the New York State hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Drive-thru testing is by appointment only.

Per Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order, hospitals in Niagara County can resume elective surgeries. This includes Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, and Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

The CDC also said it may be possible to spread COVID-19 by touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands. However, it's not believed to be the main way the virus is spread.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk