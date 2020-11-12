Niagara County announces nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases

There are 1,617 residents who actively have the virus. An elderly resident's death is the 114th the county has seen since the pandemic began.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County announced on Friday that an additional 194 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The county department of health also announced the 114th death of a resident from the virus. A 76-year-old man with underlying health conditions has died from the virus.

The county has now seen 5,722 people test positive for the virus, including the 114 people who have died, the 1,617 people who actively have it, and the 3,991 people who have recovered.

Of the people who currently have the virus, 1,600 people are isolating in their homes and 17 people are hospitalized.