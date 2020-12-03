NEW YORK — The National Hockey League says it is aware of the NBA's decision to suspend its season and is continuing to consult with medical experts about coronavirus and evaluate options.

It expects to provide another update Thursday.

So far, the NHL has not made any declarations about even holding games without fans in the stands.

The Columbus Blue Jackets became the first team to announce that, beginning with their game Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

The San Jose Sharks said they would hold their three home games in March in an empty arena.

In Buffalo, Pegula Sports & Entertainment issued a statement Wednesday evening, stressing that "safety is our top priority."

It read, in full:

With the COVID-19 situation continuing to unfold, we want to ensure our fans, staff and players that their safety is our top priority.

We continue to monitor all information provided by federal, state and local health departments regarding COVID-19, and remain in contact with all pertinent leagues.

Together, with our food service partner, Delaware North, we are taking all necessary actions advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees.

We encourage all of our fans to take the proper precautions prescribed by the CDC. We will continue to make updates as necessary.

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day parades in Buffalo this weekend are still on, for now

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus