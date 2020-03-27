BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority board of directors passed a proposal to stop collecting fares on buses, trains and paratransit lines.

It starts Friday.

NFTA officials say they want to avoid the spread of the virus on money or fare cards, and for the same reason they're asking people to use the rear door to get on or off the bus.

