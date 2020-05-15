BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fewer people are riding the bus and that's forcing the NFTA to make some route changes.

The Transit Authority announced Friday starting Sunday, May 24, it will temporarily eliminate routes 7 Baynes-Richmond, 29-Wholers, 54-Military, 68-George Urban and 79-Tonawanda.

The following alternative service will be available for those routes:

7-Baynes-Richmond has alternative service on 3-Grant and 20-Elmwood.

29-Wohlers has alternative service on 8-Main, 18-Jefferson, 22-Summer Best and Metro Rail.

54-Military has alternative service on 50-Main Niagara, 52-Hyde Park and 55-Pine Ave.

68-George Urban has alternative service on 24-Genesee, 46-Lancaster and 47-Youngs.

79-Tonawanda has alternative service on 20-Elmwood

While ridership has decreased, the NFTA says the need for social distancing space on busses and trains has increased. As a result, it is reallocating resources from little used routes to those that are critical to the region.

The changes allow the authority to add vehicles at peak times to prevent crowding and maintain necessary transit access for essential workers.

Paratransit service is not affected by these changes.