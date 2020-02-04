BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Transit police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Thursday.

Through a statement, the NFTA said the officer last worked on Saturday and had limited contact with the public.

"The NFTA worked with the Erie County Health Department in its investigation and it was determined that only one other employee was in contact, and in an abundance of caution, the other employee was sent home," the statement read. "The officer who tested positive is self-quarantined at home and is recovering well, with minor symptoms."

Four people from the NTFA have tested positive for COVID-19, though this is the first case involving an officer.

RELATED: Erie County coronavirus deaths climb to 19; total cases top 700

RELATED: Buffalo mayor: 24 firefighters, 17 police officers test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

RELATED: Wyoming County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 15