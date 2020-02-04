BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA has had to make changes because of the coronavirus, including where you're allowed to sit and how you even get on a bus.

A viewer sent 2 On Your Side a message last week saying his sister has to take the bus to get to work, she's an essential employee, and she's worried because she said people were almost elbow to elbow on the bus with her. We wanted to see what the NFTA is doing to keep people safe.

The NFTA is waiving fares for buses and the Metro Rail, so money isn't exchanging hands and people can use the rear doors to get on and off the buses. Ridership is down 76 percent.

The first few rows of seats are also blocked-off to keep the riders far away from the drivers.

"The biggest step that we're taking is cleaning the buses more frequently than before, heavy touch areas. We're trying to do this continuously as much as possible. Having a decline in ridership has been very helpful to get those buses cleaned as quickly, and as effectively, and efficiently as possible," Helen Tederous of the NFTA said.

The NFTA also wants to make sure you're only using the buses if you're essential or going out for an essential reason.

"Those people who have essential jobs, to go to the hospital, who need to care for people, who need to get prescriptions, and really that we really want to avoid those who are just going on the buses to go on the buses," Tederous said.

If you already paid for your April pass, hang onto it because you will be able to use it when the NFTA starts charging fares again.

If you have questions for the NFTA, or concerns you’d like to let the NTFA know about, call 716-349-0001.

