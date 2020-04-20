BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Peacemakers along with the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) are working with Buffalo Public Schools to help feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, two NFTA buses along with individual cars were loaded with food to give to families who are not able to make it to central distribution locations in the City of Buffalo.

The initiative began with the Peacemakers who started driving meals to individual families when schools first closed in March, when concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus were first raised.

On Monday, Senator Tim Kennedy’s office and the NFTA helped provide transit buses to help increase the volume of food to those who could not get to central distribution locations

The buses will allow an extra 300 meals per day to be delivered to families throughout the city.

