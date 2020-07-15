NFTA gets $600,000 to cover operating expenses during COVID-19

Congressman Brian Higgins announces federal funds to help the transit authority operate, maintain and manage service during the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Help is on the way to assist the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) in managing their budget in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Congressman Brian Higgins (D-26) Wednesday announced a federal grant totaling $601,653 is on its way, money that can be used to operate, maintain and manage service during the pandemic.

“As this health crisis continues, so does our need to keep Western New York’s transportation running smoothly and efficiently,” said Higgins. “This funding will help the NFTA shoulder the costs incurred by operating for our community during COVID-19.”

The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.