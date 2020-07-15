NFTA gets $600,000 to cover operating expenses during COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Help is on the way to assist the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) in managing their budget in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-26) Wednesday announced a federal grant totaling $601,653 is on its way, money that can be used to operate, maintain and manage service during the pandemic.
“As this health crisis continues, so does our need to keep Western New York’s transportation running smoothly and efficiently,” said Higgins. “This funding will help the NFTA shoulder the costs incurred by operating for our community during COVID-19.”
The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
Kimberley Minkel, NFTA Executive Director said, “we are so appreciative of the continuous and hard-fought support from Congressman Higgins. This critical assistance will help keep our Metro service going and our employees working, which benefits all of us during these challenging times and will be vital to our economic recovery in Western New York."