BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a NFTA employee was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

The NFTA says this individual traveled out of the state, became sick while on vacation, and has been in self-quarantine at home since March 14.

This individual was last at work on March 6.

The NFTA went on to say that the employee does not face customers; they work in the yard shop, which is part of the metro rail system. They say this individual is recovering well and is feeling good.

The Erie County Department of Health was notified about this individual, and the NFTA says they are following all appropriate protocols. The NFTA says they will continue to do its part keeping their facilities clean, sanitized and safe for employees, riders, travelers and the entire community.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk