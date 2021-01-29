Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to allow patient visitation

All visitors will be required to undergo a medical screening upon entering the medical center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is now allowing limited patient visitation to certain areas of its hospital.

This is the first time since early December visitation has been allowed.

Here are the new visitation guidelines:

Visiting Hours on the medical/surgical units including Labor & Delivery and Surgery will be from noon to 4 p.m. daily

Visitation to the ICU will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Exceptions may be made in end-of-life or labor and delivery situations

Visitation for the Emergency Department will be limited to one person, who must remain in the treatment room

One person per patient may accompany patients scheduled for gastrointestinal, interventional or cardiac catheterization procedures, and appointments or treatment at the Golisano Center for Community Health

A caregiver may accompany each patient to the Golisano Medical Oncology Center

Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Only one visitor per patient at a time will be permitted in the building

All visitors will be required to undergo a medical screening upon entering the medical center and sign in at the nurses station on the unit they visit

“We appreciate the therapeutic and emotional value of patients being able to have visits with their loved ones,” said Memorial President & CEO Joseph W. Ruffolo. “However, we also must undertake appropriate measures to keep our patients and staff members safe.”

NFMMC also listed the following will not be permitted visitation privileges:

Individuals who have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 or who are persons under investigation for COVID-19

Individuals wanting to visit a medical center patient who has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19

Individuals who have been in contact with someone who is actively infected with COVID-19 or had contact with a person who is actively under investigation for COVID-19 within 10 days

Individuals under quarantine for any other reason including out of state travel as defined by the most current New York State travel advisory

Anyone who reports or exhibits shortness of breath, fever, cough or other potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is without exception

Individuals under age 14