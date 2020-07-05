NEWFANE, N.Y. — Several times a day, Margaret Stark takes a drive and parks behind the Newfane Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center. She exits her vehicle, walks between a pair of large dumpsters and makes her way to a window.

This is how she sees her husband now.

This is Margaret Stark's view of her husband, John, through a window to his room at Newfane Reahb.

WGRZ

“I try to come at lunch and dinner, and if I’m out and about, I will come over and stop and look in the window,” says Stark.

John Stark is a long-time Parkinson’s patient. He also tested COVID-positive this week.

Newfane Rehab has become something of a hotspot for coronavirus cases. New York State Health Department data shows eight residents died of lab-test confirmed, virus-related illness. Another six fatalities here are listed as “COVID presumed deaths”.

Inside the facility, there are more coronavirus patients. A recorded message from the facility to family members of Newfane Rehab residents included “18 additional residents tested positive.”

Meaning, there are more than a dozen and a half COVID-cases.

What is the true picture inside Newfane Rehab?

Facility management has not responded to phone message from Wednesday or Thursday.

The state health department issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying the agency has been “testing (nursing home) residents and staff to help protect this susceptible population.” It also says the department has launched multiple unannounced COVID-19 focus inspections at nursing homes throughout New York State. But there has been no disclosure of which nursing homes have been through these surprise inspections or how they are chosen.

The Buffalo News reports a state health department team is expected to visit Newfane Rehab early next week.

For Margaret Stark, she is grateful her husband is doing well, ““Praise the Lord. He’s doing well. He’s up in his chair. He’s eating. His temps have been good and his oxygen level.”

Asked how she is managing at a time when the only view of her husband is through his nursing home room window, Stark says, “Just one day at a time.”