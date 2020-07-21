New York's farmers feel impact of COVID-19

“What we found with this survey is that no farm was untouched by the pandemic or the economic fallout,” said New York Farm Bureau President, David Fisher. “All of this underscores the need to continue to invest in our food system while also making health and safety a priority. Farmers are doing their best to make sure food production doesn’t stop, but we need to maintain the ability to process, distribute and market what we produce. As the state and federal governments look toward potential budget cuts and additional COVID-19 assistance, agriculture must be a part of the discussion. It really does take all of us working together to have a strong, sustainable food system that supports the farm community and feeds yours.”



Click here to read the full report.