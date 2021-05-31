New York's COVID-19 positivity rate drops to new low

Seven-day average statewide drops to 0.67%; now eight consecutive weeks of decline.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The coronavirus continues to loosen its grip on New York State.

Governor Cuomo announced Monday the seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to a new low, 0.67%. This marks the eighth consecutive week that rate has declined.

"We continue to make progress and we are on the verge of defeating COVID-19 for good, but it's vital that we continue to get as many shots in arms as we can," Governor Cuomo said. "We're establishing new pop-up sites across the state and are offering incentives to encourage those who haven't yet received a shot to take it.

"New Yorkers have fought this terrible virus every step of the way through an unimaginably difficult time, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but getting everyone vaccinated as soon as possible is critical to New York's future public health and economic recovery."

Here is the latest statewide data:

Test Results Reported - 71,242

Total Positive - 494

Percent Positive - 0.69%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 0.67%

Patient Hospitalization - 1,032 (-36)

Patients Newly Admitted - 89

Patients in ICU - 252 (-8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation - 150 (-5)

Total Discharges - 182,294 (+119)

Deaths - 18

Total Deaths - 42,715

Total vaccine doses administered - 19,044,632

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours - 48,015

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days - 603,390

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 65.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 56.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 53.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 45.7%

The WNY region's seven-day average percentage of positive test results currently stands at 1.03%. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.