New York's COVID-19 positive rate lowest since before Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. — The news continues to be good as New York continues to do battle with coronavirus.
The state's COVID-19 positive rate currently stands at 3.45%, the lowest it's been since November 25, making for 34 consecutive days of decline. The seven-day average is 4.16% and that's the lowest rate since December 1.
"Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline - a sign of hope to all and proof of the dedication New Yorkers have shown to defeating this beast," Governor Cuomo said. "We are headed in the right direction, but we are not at the end of the tunnel yet. Until the day the war is won and everyone who wants one has the vaccine, we must continue to practice the guidelines we know work - washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding gatherings. I know we will remain New York Tough and see that day together."
The latest data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 285,499
- Total Positive - 10,099
- Percent Positive - 3.54%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 4.16%
- Patient Hospitalization - 7,342 (-251)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -625
- Patients Newly Admitted - 819
- Hospital Counties - 57
- Number ICU - 1,402 (-21)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 941 (-14)
- Total Discharges - 135,657 (+915)
- Deaths - 122
- Total Deaths - 36,743
As of Wednesday, the seven-day average positivity rate in the WNY region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, stood at 3.51%.