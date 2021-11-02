New York's COVID-19 positive rate lowest since before Thanksgiving

"Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline - a sign of hope to all and proof of the dedication New Yorkers have shown to defeating this beast," Governor Cuomo said. "We are headed in the right direction, but we are not at the end of the tunnel yet. Until the day the war is won and everyone who wants one has the vaccine, we must continue to practice the guidelines we know work - washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding gatherings. I know we will remain New York Tough and see that day together."